Bassil Flies to Geneva for Conference on Refugees

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Jebran Bassil led a Lebanese delegation to the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva where heads of state, government ministers, and business and civil society leaders are gathered to discuss ways to support refugees and host communities.

The National News Agency said Bassil's visit is expected to last for a few hours, as he will be returning to Lebanon after delivering Lebanon's speech.

The forum, which officially opens Tuesday, is the first follow-up meeting after countries last December adopted the so-called Global Compact on Refugees.

At the end of 2018, nearly 26 million people were living outside their home countries as refugees.

Lebanon hosts around 1.5 million Syrian refugees who fled their war-torn country to Lebanon.