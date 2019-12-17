Bassil Flies to Geneva for Conference on Refugees
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Jebran Bassil led a Lebanese delegation to the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva where heads of state, government ministers, and business and civil society leaders are gathered to discuss ways to support refugees and host communities.
The National News Agency said Bassil's visit is expected to last for a few hours, as he will be returning to Lebanon after delivering Lebanon's speech.
The forum, which officially opens Tuesday, is the first follow-up meeting after countries last December adopted the so-called Global Compact on Refugees.
At the end of 2018, nearly 26 million people were living outside their home countries as refugees.
Lebanon hosts around 1.5 million Syrian refugees who fled their war-torn country to Lebanon.
His delegation includes 10 advisors all traveling at taxpayers' expense at a time when the treasury is bankrupt. What sense will his presence make in such a meeting considering he stated the other day he and his party will not take part in a future government?
Does Bassil still want to go to Syria to pledge obedience before Assad? First, I’m embarrassed that the ambassador of a criminal regime that killed thousands of Lebanese and decimated entire villages in Syria is allowed to roam freely in Lebanon. Second, as Turkey got billions from EU and others to host Syrian refugees, Lebanon foreign minister should have long ago gathered the world community to enact a United Nations resolution to compensate Lebanon for every Syrian refugee for every day they are hosted in Lebanon subtracted from future international aid funds to rebuild Syria. That insures Assad would eagerly want them back ASAP solving two problems at once. Unfortunately our foreign minister is the joke of the world causing irreparable damage to our sovereignty and democracy. This Don Quixote has sold our freedom to Syria after selling our independence to Iran.