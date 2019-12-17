Kubis Warns Lebanon Leaders that 'Blocking Solution' Will Stoke Unrest, Tensions

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Tuesday warned Lebanon’s political leaders that “blocking a sustainable political solution” will only lead to further violence and sectarian “provocations.”

In a series of tweets, Kubis said he was “alarmed to hear about the increasingly complex & dangerous security situation around the protests” from caretaker Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan, Army chief General Joseph Aoun and Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman.

He said the army and the ISF deserve “respect & appreciation for their professional & largely responsible way.”

He also lauded them for “the dedication with which they protect peaceful protests & law & order against politically motivated instigators of violence at a high personal & moral risk.”

“When will the politicians finally understand that blocking a sustainable political solution puts Lebanon increasingly on fire?” Kubis wondered.

“Manipulation and growing infiltration of protests by political activists, radicalization of parts of the protests movement, relentless attacks on the security forces by stones, incendiary devices and fuel, acts of vandalism, provocations with the aim to unleash sectarian strife -- is this what you want, political leaders, for the people of Lebanon? Because this is what you have given them, so far,” the U.N. official lamented.

His warnings come after assailants coming from a stronghold of the AMAL Movement and its ally Hizbullah clashed with security forces in Beirut and carried out riot acts in the capital and the country’s south and east following a social media video deemed offensive to the country's Shiites.

It was the third consecutive night of violence in Lebanon, coming after President Michel Aoun on Monday postponed talks on naming a new prime minister, further prolonging the unrest in the protest-hit country.

Supporters of Hizbullah and Berri’s AMAL, angered by protesters' criticism and insults against their leaders, have tried to attack a downtown Beirut protest camps for days.

They clashed for hours with security forces guarding the camp on Monday, hurling stones and firecrackers and setting fire to several cars, trees and a building under construction overlooking the square. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.