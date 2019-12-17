Bassil Warns World of 'Hundreds of Thousands of Lebanese, Syrian, Palestinian Refugees'

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Tuesday warned the international community, especially European countries, that “hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians” might flee to Europe should Lebanon turn into another “Syria.”

Speaking at an international conference for refugees at the U.N. headquarters in Geneva, Bassil urged the world to stand by Lebanon and “prevent its collapse.”

“Do not allow the economic wars to aggravate its plight, which might push its people and guests to jump on the first boat in search of a new land in your countries, in which they would find their needs and dignity,” Bassil warned.

Cautioning that the refugees in Lebanon might turn into “fuel for the war of others on our soil,” the foreign minister said “plots” against Lebanon might push “hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians” to flee the country.

“The situation is not good and what happened in Syria might be repeated in our country,” Bassil warned.