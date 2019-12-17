Bassil Bodyguard Seizes Prominent Journalist Phone at U.N. Forum
A bodyguard of caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Tuesday snatched the cellphone of a prominent journalist during a U.N. forum in Geneva, the journalist said.
“Lebanese FM Gebran Bassil had his security confiscate my phone and erase the video when I was trying to interview him at UN Refugees forum in Geneva,” Lebanese-German journalist Jaafar Abdul Karim tweeted.
“UN Security is investigating the incident,” he added.
Abdul Karim is an award winning journalist and the host of a popular Arabic-language talk show on Germany’s Deutsche Welle television.
Sources close to Bassil meanwhile told LBCI TV that the journalist “did not ask for an interview with the minister but rather repeatedly filmed his movements with his phone and tried to take a statement from him as he was walking in the lobby of the U.N. headquarters.”
“This provoked Swiss and Lebanese security guards tasked with protecting the minister,” the sources added.
When you are an elected official walking in a public UN institution , it’s normal and expected to get filmed and interviewed in the corridors and lobbys.
If the in law believes otherwise, he should resign on the spot.
The bodyguards who seized the journalist’s private property Illegally and accessed his phone without permission should get arrested by the Swiss authorities.