Berri: No Political Cover for Those who Harm Civil Peace

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday stressed that there will be no “political or partisan cover” for anyone who “harms unity and civil peace,” in the wake of the latest sectarianly-charged incidents in the country.

Speaking during his weekly meeting with lawmakers in Ain el-Tineh, Berri warned of “the scary scenes, the sectarian and regional slogans, infiltrators and those tampering with the fate of the people and the country.”

“Sunnis and Shiites are two sects of the same religion and there will be no political or partisan cover for anyone who harms unity and civil peace,” he added.

“We would commit suicide rather than give orders to ignite strife,” he said, calling on security and judicial authorities to prosecute “strife agitators.”

Separately, he said that the binding parliamentary consultations to pick a new premier should take place “inside the institutions,” urging all parties to “offer concessions.”