Berri, Daryan Warn against Attempts to Stir Sectarian Strife
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan held phone talks Wednesday in the wake of the latest Sunni-Shiites tensions in the country.
In their discussions, Berri and Daryan emphasized on “the unity of Muslims within national unity and the unity of the Lebanese,” the National News Agency said.
They also stressed the need to “be vigilant in order not to fall into the trap of the roving sedition attempts.”
