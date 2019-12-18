Mobile version

Berri, Daryan Warn against Attempts to Stir Sectarian Strife

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 December 2019, 16:00
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan held phone talks Wednesday in the wake of the latest Sunni-Shiites tensions in the country.

In their discussions, Berri and Daryan emphasized on “the unity of Muslims within national unity and the unity of the Lebanese,” the National News Agency said.

They also stressed the need to “be vigilant in order not to fall into the trap of the roving sedition attempts.”

Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb canadianleb 18 December 2019, 16:27

Both of these clowns are part of the problem, among the other clowns

Missing rabiosa 18 December 2019, 16:55

They warn against sectarianism, yet they only speak in terms of sect. This country is doomed with so called leaders like this. They want to play the sectarian game here's a solution:

President = Patriarch Al-Rahi
PM = Mufti Daryan
Speaker = Hassan Nasrallah

