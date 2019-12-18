Reports: Berri Asks Hariri to Talk to Bassil, Consultations on Time

Speaker Nabih Berri has advised caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri to communicate with Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil over the FPM’s participation in the new government, al-Jadeed TV reported on Wednesday.

“But so far no meeting has been scheduled between Hariri and Bassil,” al-Jadeed said.

Adding that Hariri “will not visit the Baabda Palace today,” the TV network reported that Hariri will inform the parties this afternoon of his final stance on whether or not he wants to head the new government.

LBCI TV meanwhile reported that the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new PM “will be held on time Thursday” and that Berri and his bloc will nominate Hariri for the post.

Baabda sources meanwhile told the Central News Agency that Berri has told President Michel Aoun that he suggested two government formats during his talks with Hariri.

“The first involves 18 ministers – six technicians and 12 experts – and the second involves 14 ministers – four technicians and 10 experts,” the sources said.

Under the second format, Hariri would “name the independents or those whom he considers to be technocrat figures.”

“Berri is still awaiting Hariri to respond to the suggestions and the caretaker PM has asked for some time,” the sources added.