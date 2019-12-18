Sethrida Geagea Lauds Hariri's 'Wise National Stance'

MP Sethrida Geagea of the Lebanese Forces bloc on Wednesday lauded caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s decision to withdraw his nomination for the PM post as a “wise national stance.”

Geagea said Hariri rejected to head a government not comprised of experts because it “would not meet the demands of the Lebanese people in this critical period in Lebanon economically and financially.”

“I cannot but laud this wise national stance, which reminds us of the stances of martyr premier Rafik Hariri, who used to repeat the ‘no one is bigger than their country’ slogan, and it also reminds us of March 14’s martyrs, from Rafik Hariri to Wissam al-Hassan and Mohammed Shatah,” Geagea added.

Commenting on the LF’s announcement that it would not nominate Hariri or any other candidate for the premiership and accusations that “the LF was not loyal to its allies,” Geagea disclosed the details of her phone call with Hariri on Sunday night.

“I told him, ‘Your friend is the one who is honest with you, we in the Strong Republic bloc cannot nominate you,’” Geagea said.

“This led to postponing Monday’s consultations and his eventual withdrawal from the race, and this has ultimately preserved the patriotic political alignment that he is leading,” the MP went on to say.