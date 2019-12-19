New President Sworn in to Lead Protest-Hit Algeria

Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in as the new president of protest-hit Algeria on Thursday, a week after winning a widely boycotted election.

He succeeds veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced from office in April in the face of mass demonstrations.

Tebboune must now address the grievances of the protesters who have remained on the streets to prevent what they see as a ploy by the political elite to retain its hold on power.