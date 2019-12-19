Hariri Urges Supporters Not to Block Roads, Calls for Calm

Caretaker Prime Minister and al-Mustaqbal Movement leader Saad Hariri on Thursday urged his supporters not to take to the streets or block roads, in the wake of the appointment of the academic and ex-minister Hassan Diab as PM-designate.

“I call on all supporters and enthusiasts to reject any call for taking to the streets or blocking roads,” Hariri tweeted, after his supporters blocked roads in several Lebanese regions and rallied outside Diab’s house in Tallet al-Khayat.

“Calm and national responsibility are our priority and the crisis that Lebanon is facing is dangerous and does not allow for any tampering with stability,” Hariri added.

Diab served as minister of education from 2011-2014 when Hizbullah and its allies forced the collapse of a former Cabinet headed by Hariri at the time.