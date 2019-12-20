Hariri: Listen to the People

Former PM Saad Hariri said in a telephone interview Thursday evening on Sar al-Waqt MTV program that salvation of Lebanon can be attained through the formation of a government of specialists, urging everyone to join efforts and listen to the demands of the revolution in light of the economic and political crisis.

Hariri commented on the remarks of the audience that he will return as PM even though lawmakers have named on Thursday AUB professor Hassan Diab as the new PM.

“I just want for Lebanon to return,” he answered.

“We should always be optimistic,” said Hariri answering a question if it has become difficult for Lebanon to be in a better position that it is today.

“Of course one has to show himself to the worst, but optimism is imperative. I have to admit that we as authority have failed in many places. Did we solve the electricity, power and telecommunications crisis? We have done nothing of that,” said Hariri.

“We failed to listen to the people’s aspirations. They went down to the streets and we have all heard their crises. But today we have to go on and form a government of specialists,” he said.

The decisions taken in the cabinet were “all politicized,” said Hariri explaining that decisions taken during his government meeting were later “interpreted “according to each minister’s political interests. How can the people trust such a Cabinet?!” he said.

Hariri stressed the need to pull the efforts together and listen to the demands of the revolution “which personally taught me so much.”

Asked about the reason that made him withdraw his candidacy despite the efforts of Speaker Nabih Berri, he said: “Frankly, I was surprised by the stance of the Lebanese Forces on one hand. On the other hand, I prefer that there is peace among the sects because I am always moderate. I said let us have a few days to think about it. This is the whole story.”

Whether he will receive Diab, Hariri said: “Of course I will. Why not? Prime Minister designate Hassan Diab will do his round and his job and we will see.”