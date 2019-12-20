Hale Meets with Aoun, Berri and Hariri, Urges Reform

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale arrived in Beirut to meet with a broad range of Lebanese officials, the U.S. embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Hale held talks with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace after which he read a statement saying his visit to Lebanon came at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Hale did not directly comment on Hassan Diab's appointment as PM-designate, saying only that the United States "has no role in saying who should lead" a Cabinet in Lebanon or anywhere else.

"I'm here to encourage Lebanon's political leaders to commit to, and undertake, meaningful, sustained reforms that can lead to a stable, prosperous and secure Lebanon," he said after meeting with Aoun. "It's time to put aside partisan interests and act in the national interest, advancing reforms and forming a government that is committed to undertaking those reforms and capable of doing so," he added.

As for the popular uprising that has been rocking Lebanon since October 17, Hale said "the unified, non-sectarian, and largely peaceful protests over the last 65 days reflect the Lebanese people’s longstanding and frankly legitimate demand for economic and institutional reform, better governance, and an end to endemic corruption."

"America calls on the security forces to continue to guarantee the safety of protesters as they engage in peaceful demonstrations, and for restraint by all. Violence has no place in civil discourse," he added.

"America wants Lebanon and its people -- all of its people -- to succeed, and we will remain a committed partner in that effort," Hale went on to say.

Later, Hale and the accompanying delegation met with caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Center House.

Discussions focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region and continued over lunch, Hariri's media office said.

According to an English-language statement issued by Hariri's office, Hale said the U.S. is ready to help Lebanon "enter a new chapter of economic prosperity" if Lebanese leaders show a "visible and demonstrable commitment to reform."

He then met with Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh.

Speaking after the talks, he said he is "disturbed by evidence that there have been groups who are seeking to undermine this non-violent" protest movement through "intimidation and physical attacks."

During his visit, Hale, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon from 2013-2015, will underscore America’s commitment to its partnership with the state of Lebanon, a U.S. embassy statement.