Hariri Supporters Scuffle with Army over Road Blocking

Scuffles erupted between the Lebanese army and supporters of ex-PM Saad Hariri in Beirut’s Corniche al-Mazraa street on Friday, over the designation of AUB professor Hassan Diab for PM.

The protesters blocked the road and brought in a truck loaded with dirt mounds to empty in the middle of the buzzing major street of Beirut. The army prevented the truck from unloading.

Hariri called on his supporters to leave the street. “If you really love me, leave the streets now,” he tweeted.