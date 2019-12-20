Hariri Receives Diab

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri received on Friday at the Center House, Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab.

“The meeting with Prime Minister Hariri has a special flavor. Yesterday he affirmed his keenness on the country’s stability. These stances express the position of a statesman. Hopefully, there will be continuous communication and cooperation for the benefit of the country," Diab told reporters after the meeting.

He said the “atmosphere was positive with everyone,” noting that Hariri “is expressing all cooperation to form the government.”

Asked about the difficulty to persuade the international community, that considers Diab “Hizbullah candidate,” of the formation of a rescue government.

He said: “I was asked this question more than once. I stress that I am a specialist and an independent. My approach is to have a government of specialists and independents to serve this country and solve the problems.”

Whether Dar el-Fatwa, the highest religious Sunni authority, refused to give Diab an appointment, Diab noted: “Dar al-Fatwa is for everyone and hopefully after this tour there will be a meeting with the Mufti of the Republic.”