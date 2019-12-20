Hariri Receives Diab
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri received on Friday at the Center House, Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab.
“The meeting with Prime Minister Hariri has a special flavor. Yesterday he affirmed his keenness on the country’s stability. These stances express the position of a statesman. Hopefully, there will be continuous communication and cooperation for the benefit of the country," Diab told reporters after the meeting.
He said the “atmosphere was positive with everyone,” noting that Hariri “is expressing all cooperation to form the government.”
Asked about the difficulty to persuade the international community, that considers Diab “Hizbullah candidate,” of the formation of a rescue government.
He said: “I was asked this question more than once. I stress that I am a specialist and an independent. My approach is to have a government of specialists and independents to serve this country and solve the problems.”
Whether Dar el-Fatwa, the highest religious Sunni authority, refused to give Diab an appointment, Diab noted: “Dar al-Fatwa is for everyone and hopefully after this tour there will be a meeting with the Mufti of the Republic.”
Obviously, Kasem Suleimani plan implemented in Lebanon will be to create division between the demonstrators, have them infiltrated by thugs, make them responsible for the economic woes, put them against business owners, and finally order the army to brutally suppress them. That is why Hassan Diab is a Useful Idiot as these atrocities will be made in his name.
Professor Hassan Diab is an influential highly educated man, and he is going to do a better job than Hariri ever did.
Hariri had his chance, but he fell back and retreated, now Diab will fill in the Prime Minister shoes, and we should all look forward for a bright future, instead of negativity and whining.
Perhaps @Mystic though doubtful if the government ends up being political and one sided. You, Hizbullah and Iran may believe that the Shiites were unfairly treated in the past and maybe so.
Understand that notwithstanding perceived past, present and future grievances by your party and sect, Lebanon cannot be saved absent direly needed help that only the West can provide.
Spare us the political BS. The Lebanese are fed up with the philosophy that got us here and we want out.
Heed history and my grandmothers admonition to me when I was a child, Habiby she said, when you piss against the wind you're going to get wet. Then she added, the tree that does not bend with the wind will ultimately be up rooted when the hurricane blows.
We have a dream
There are two types of Lebanese: those who know that Lebanon is under armed occupation by Hizbollah and want to liberate Lebanon; and those like Aoun, Bassil and Diab that know that Lebanon is under armed occupation by Hizbollah and want to profit by it by selling their souls. Lebanon after 2005 should have been the Switzerland and Sillicon Valley of the Middle East if it wasn't for treason by FPM and other puppets. Now they think they can kill Lebanon dream again with their Machiavellian plan. But if they believe the 200 killed in one day by Basij will stop the Green Revolution in Iran, or now Hizb and puppets will use the Lebanese to brutally suppress this revolution… they are dreaming. Their act will resurrect Cedar Revolution II from the ashes, this time supported by large segments of the Shia community. As to Diab, he is just a useful idiot.
Mastica... is this a joke?
Ebola protects no one.
Ebola creates wars, and assassinations.
It is only secterian, and fights in countries where their sect is threatened. Then... for fools and sheep like yourself, they use propaganda "we saved Lebanon from Daesh"! lol
"We saved Lebanon from Israel". Pure propaganda. If they were useful, they would "resist" and try to liberate Shebaa! But they are cowards. And useless.