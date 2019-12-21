Bassil Meets Hale at His Residence

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Saturday held talks with visiting U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale, at his residence in al-Bayyada.

Reports said Bassil invited the U.S. envoy for dinner.

Hale had earlier in the day met with Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea in Maarab.

On Friday he met with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker PM Saad Hariri.

Hale had said that Washington was ready to help -- provided Lebanon forms a new government marked by "good governance and freedom from corruption."