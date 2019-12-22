Diab Vows 'Govt. of Independents', Says It Won't be 'Hizbullah's Govt.'

Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab held consultations Saturday with parliamentary blocs in which they discussed the shape of the future government and said afterward that legislators all had one concern: To get the country out of its "strangling" economic crisis.

Diab, a university professor and former education minister, will have to steer Lebanon out of its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. He's also taking office against the backdrop of ongoing nationwide protests against the country's ruling elite.

"Lebanon is in the intensive care unit and needs efforts" by all sides, from political groups to protesters, Diab said.

Consultations began a day after scuffles broke out in Beirut and other areas between supporters of outgoing prime minister Saad Hariri and Lebanese troops and riot police. The ex-premier's supporters were protesting Diab's nomination. At least seven soldiers were injured.

Diab told reporters later that all members of parliament encouraged him to form a Cabinet "as soon as possible." Cabinets usually take months to form in Lebanon because of bargaining between rival groups.

Diab said he hopes to form a government of about 20 ministers made up of independents and technocrats within few weeks. "It's time to work and we ask God to make us successful."

He added that the situation in Lebanon cannot stand any delays amid its worst economic and financial crisis since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

Lebanese banks have imposed unprecedented capital controls in recent weeks. Thousands have lost their jobs and the economy is expected to contract in 2020.

Diab began his meetings Saturday at Parliament with Speaker Nabih Berri, then held talks with former prime ministers, including caretaker premier Hariri. He later met with blocs at the legislature.

Hizbullah and its allies had previously insisted that a new government consist of politicians and experts but on Saturday, Diab said "all parties agree with me regarding a government made up of independents and experts, including Hizbullah."

Legislator Paula Yacoubian, who backs the protest movement, said Diab told her "the government will be fully made up of independents and that he will step down if there is going to be members of the state's political parties."

She added: "I heard very nice talk similar to what the people have been demanding."

The protesters have been demanding a government that does not include members of political parties whom they blame for widespread corruption. Media reports said that Diab will meet with representatives of the protest movement on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Hariri cautioned supporters after meeting Diab against violent protests, saying: "The army is ours and police forces are for all Lebanese."

Shortly before sunset Saturday, scores of protesters including Hariri supporters, closed two major intersections in Beirut demanding that Diab step aside, saying he failed to win wide support from Sunni legislators. Saturday's protests were peaceful unlike those of the night before when stones and firecrackers were hurled at security forces.

The new prime minister won a majority of lawmakers' votes after receiving backing from powerful Hizbullah and its allies, which have a majority of seats in parliament.

However, he lacks the support of major Sunni figures, including the largest Sunni party headed by Hariri. That's particularly problematic for Diab, who, as a Sunni, doesn't have the backing of his own community.

The head of Hizbullah's 12-member bloc, Mohammed Raad, said the group wants a government that preserves what the Lebanese have achieved in "victories during the confrontation with the Israeli enemy and to maintain our national sovereignty, our maritime (oil and gas) wealth and land and to prevent the enemy from undermining its sovereignty and the national dignity."

A lawmaker from the bloc led by Speaker Nabih Berri said the incoming government should focus on fighting corruption.

"It should be an emergency government that works on solving the economic, financial, social and banking crisis," said Anwar al-Khalil after the meeting with Diab.

Samir al-Jisr of Hariri's bloc said they will not take part in Diab's government.

Hizbullah's ally, Jebran Bassil, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, said the future government "is not Hizbullah's Cabinet but of all Lebanese and it is not against anyone."

Michel Mouawad, a harsh critic of Hizbullah, said Diab told him the new government will not be controlled by "Hizbullah and will not be confrontational."

Hizbullah had backed Hariri for prime minister from the start, but the group differed with him over the shape of the new government.

Lebanon's sustained, leaderless protests erupted in mid-October, and forced Hariri's resignation within days. But politicians were later unable to agree on a new prime minister. The ongoing protests and paralysis have worsened the economic crisis.