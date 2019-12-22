AMAL Bloc MP Says Diab Nomination was 'Plan B'
The nomination of Hassab Diab for the PM post was “plan B” after all efforts to secure the return of caretaker PM Saad Hariri failed, an MP of Speaker Nabih Berri’s bloc said on Sunday.
“Most of the protest movement’s groups have decided to give the PM-designate a chance to form his government in a manner that satisfies protesters on the streets,” MP Fadi Alameh of the Development and Liberation bloc said in a radio interview.
Alameh called for forming “an inclusive emergency government that takes into consideration the sizes of the elected parliamentary blocs and the street protests that have been raging since more than two months.”
He also said that the new government should “include everyone and should be composed of experts, even if they have political orientations.”
Alameh also stressed that Berri has played a “facilitating” role.
