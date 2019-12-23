Italian Foreign Minister in Beirut, Meets Bassil

The Italian Foreign Minister arrived in Beirut on an official visit, the Italian embassy in Beirut said on Monday.

Luigi Di met with his Lebanese counterpart caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and discussed the relations between Italy and Lebanon, and the latest developments in the Middle East, the National News Agency said.

Maio will also visit the UNIFIL headquarters in al-Naqoura and his country's battalion in south Lebanon.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale was in Beirut last week. He met with senior officials.

The diplomats visit Lebanon as the country grapples with nationwide protests against mismanagement and corruption.