"Kanaan Promises to Reveal Good News on Thursday"

MP Ibrahim Kanaan, the secretary of the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc, on Monday announced that he would reveal good news to the Lebanese on Thursday.

“Can we tell people about something other than nagging, collapse and the blocking of roads and livelihoods?” Kanaan tweeted.

Can we talk to them about something other than “linking the price of the bread pack to the recovery of stolen finds or linking tuition fees, housing loans and bank deposits to parliamentary polls?” Kanaan added.

“Yes we can, if we work more and talk less, and God willing, I will reveal some news on Thursday,” the MP went on to say.