Kanaan Promises to Reveal Good News on Thursday
MP Ibrahim Kanaan, the secretary of the Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc, on Monday announced that he would reveal good news to the Lebanese on Thursday.
“Can we tell people about something other than nagging, collapse and the blocking of roads and livelihoods?” Kanaan tweeted.
Can we talk to them about something other than “linking the price of the bread pack to the recovery of stolen finds or linking tuition fees, housing loans and bank deposits to parliamentary polls?” Kanaan added.
“Yes we can, if we work more and talk less, and God willing, I will reveal some news on Thursday,” the MP went on to say.
Could it be that he decided to commit suicide?
Resignation would be a good step--Basil and Aoun leaving country would be even better.
Geagea to be sentenced to death? The death of MBS? the expulsion of the Wahhabi Ambassador? ... I trust in you Mr Kanaan..you're the majority and you decide...
Nasrallah what a great man. One of the greatest of our time. One one of the most respected, smart and visionary man of Lebanon’s history. A true proud Lebanese like our President and unlike this Saudi prostitute called Geagea AKA the butcher of Sabra and Chatila, a child raper like his Saudi masters.
Are you all not tired of these politicians who promise "surprises", like they are Santa Claus giving treats to the little children? The paternalism is suffocating. They treat the people as if they were little children, jumping up and down waiting for the Christmas Fairy to put some fairy dust on them, rather than treating the people as the sovereign authority of the Lebanese State.
Nasrallah does this all the time, treating the people like his children. Aoun does it too and now even a zlim like Kenaan is doing it. Enough!! Out with them all.
This is what the brainwashed sheep of tayyar and hisbulia like. Their godly leaders giving them things like beggars and them worshipping them.
The Similarity between Lebanon and Argentine: Lebanon's public debt is %140 of GDP while Argentine's is %100.
Follow what happened to Argentine whose President just declared the country is in total default.
Argentina: Worst Economic Crisis since 2001
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/267494-argentina-worst-economic-crisis-since-2001