Bou Saab Slams Israel Violation of Lebanon Skies after Syria Strike

Caretaker Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab on Monday blasted Israel for violating Lebanon’s airspace to carry out a strike on military posts in Syria.

“I’ve looked into the Lebanese Army’s report on the hostile Israeli violations of Lebanon’s skies yesterday, which targeted Syria via the Lebanese airspace,” Bou Saab tweeted.

“This blatant aggression is condemned and deplorable,” he added.

Bou Saab also called on the international community to “intervene to prevent such recurrent attacks on Lebanese sovereignty and to realize how dangerous they are.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday that air raids in Syria the previous night, blamed on Israel, killed at least three foreign pro-regime fighters south of the war-torn country's capital.

It said Sunday night's attack hit Syrian regime and Iranian positions south of Damascus and that three non-Syrian loyalist fighters were killed by a rocket blast between the suburb of Aqraba and the nearby Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood, home to a shrine revered by Shiite Muslims.

It did not specify their nationality but said they were likely Iranian. Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency meanwhile denied media reports claiming that General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aerospace Force of Iran’s revolutionary guard, was among the dead.

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria against Iranian targets and pro-Tehran militias allied with the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, including posts and shipments belonging to Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbullah.