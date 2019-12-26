Bad Weather Delays Repatriation of Refugees to Syria

The repatriation of a new batch of Syrian refugees from Lebanon has been postponed on Thursday because of bad weather, the National News Agency reported.

Buses were expected to come from Syria to take a group of Syrian wishing to go back home, but the stormy weather and torrents that hit Lebanon on Wednesday prevented the buses from arriving to the northern city of Tripoli, NNA.

Dozens of displaced Syrians had gathered in the Rashid Karami International Exhibition in Tripoli. The General Security Directorate oversees the voluntary return of refugees.

Storm Loulou hit Lebanon Wednesday bringing snow to parts of Lebanon above 1,400 metres overnight.

The storm led to wind speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour and a raging sea. Many towns are left with impassable roads, snapped trees and damaged homes.