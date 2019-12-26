Hariri Slams 'Devils of Politics, Merchants of Stances'

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday posted a tweet commemorating slain minister Mohammed Shatah, who was killed in a December 2013 car bombing in central Beirut.

“Mohammed Shatah was the force of moderation and dialogue in the era of divisions and extremism and he was the symbol of loyalty and bravery during the difficult days,” Hariri tweeted.

“We miss his wisdom, vision and the honesty of his stances and wittiness… On his commemoration day I plead to God to protect Lebanon from the devils of politics and the merchants of stances,” Hariri added.

The caretaker PM and his al-Mustaqbal Movement have recently traded tirades with President Michel Aoun and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil over the issue of the new government.