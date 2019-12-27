Report: Govt. Won't be Formed before Year's End

The new government will be formed in 2020, a source close to President Michel Aoun said Friday, shortly after a meeting between the President and Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab.

“The names are not ready until the moment,” the source told Turkey’s official news agency Anadolu.

“The government won’t be formed over the next two days and it will likely be formed after the New Year holiday,” the source added.

The source also revealed that Aoun and Diab discussed “the (ministerial) portfolios and their distribution in addition to the idea of merging some of them.”

Engineering professor and ex-education minister Diab replaces outgoing PM Saad Hariri, who quit in late October in the face of mass protests against the entire political class.

Diab, a self-styled technocrat, has vowed to form a cabinet of independent experts within six weeks.