France Urges 'Effective Government' in Lebanon

France on Friday called for the formation of an “effective government” in Lebanon that can take “swift decisions.”

“Since December 19, the International Support Group for Lebanon, which convened in Paris, has highlighted the need to form a new government to implement all the measures and reforms in Lebanon, especially those pertaining to the economic affairs,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The ISG is ready to help Lebanon and accompany it on this path,” it added.

And reiterating that it is up to the Lebanese to decide the shape of the upcoming government, the French foreign ministry said Paris hopes Lebanon will form “an effective government that can help it take swift decisions that meet the demands of the Lebanese people.”

Engineering professor and ex-education minister Hassan Diab was on December 19 tasked with forming a new government. He replaces outgoing PM Saad Hariri, who quit in late October in the face of mass protests against the entire political class and amid a dire economic and financial crisis.

Diab, a self-styled technocrat, has vowed to form a cabinet of independent experts within six weeks.