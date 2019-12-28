Bassil Urges Action If Banking Bodies Fail to Probe Capital Flight
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement on Saturday said “we must action” if the parties responsible to control “suspicious” capital flight failed to uncover the involved.
In a tweet, Bassil said: “The amount of funds transferred or smuggled after October 17 (the beginning of the uprising) is the responsibility of the central bank governor, the Banking Control Commission and bank owners...if they fail to do something and reveal the numbers and their owners, we must take action at the start of the new year,” said Bassil in a tweet.
On Thursday, cash-strapped Lebanon's central bank governor said he would investigate reports of large transfers of money abroad, which if confirmed, would mark a violation of banking restrictions curtailing such transactions.
Salameh said that there has been a lot of talk about "politicians, senior civil servants and bank owners" involved in capital flight, adding however that a probe is necessary to identify those responsible.
"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!
لما رئيس دولة مفلسة بيتعشى بمطعم فاخر بنيويورك هو وعائلته ب ٢٠ ألف دولار بزيارة رسمية. ووزير خارجيتها يتروق بروما هو ووفده ب ١١ ألف يورو بوقت شعب دولته عم يموت من الجوع وعم يموت
عبواب المستشفيات.. هيدا شو بيتسمى؟ يا قليلين الشرف الله لا يهنيكن ولا يسامحكن..
بالوثيقة: “ترويقة غدا عشا” لباسيل ووفده إلى روما بـ12 ألف يورو
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2019/12/28/lebanon-gebran-bassil-2/
Bassil fait le malin because he transferred the money he stole in cash by airplane.... untraceable.
القبض على 15 مواطناً في رياق مزقوا صورة الرئيس عون
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2019/12/28/arrested-riyek-bekaa/
What about the money taken out of the country before October 17, ya Gebran? That’s when you took yours out of the country. Bassil is the Lebanese problem personified. He is a hanger on. Riding in the cart pulled by his father in law, who, in turn is riding in the lap of Hezbollah. It seems all persons exercising power in Lebanon can trace the source of their power back to Hezbollah. This has been the case since May 7, 2008 when the Seniora government tried to change the security chief at the airport and shut down the Hezbollah communications network and Hezbollah exercised military force against the Lebanese government.
As long as Hezbollah reserves to itself the right to exercise military powe in Lebanon to force its will and the Lebanese government does not or cannot respond, Lebanon will be under a Hezbollah regim.
