Bassil Urges Action If Banking Bodies Fail to Probe Capital Flight

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement on Saturday said “we must action” if the parties responsible to control “suspicious” capital flight failed to uncover the involved.

In a tweet, Bassil said: “The amount of funds transferred or smuggled after October 17 (the beginning of the uprising) is the responsibility of the central bank governor, the Banking Control Commission and bank owners...if they fail to do something and reveal the numbers and their owners, we must take action at the start of the new year,” said Bassil in a tweet.

On Thursday, cash-strapped Lebanon's central bank governor said he would investigate reports of large transfers of money abroad, which if confirmed, would mark a violation of banking restrictions curtailing such transactions.

Salameh said that there has been a lot of talk about "politicians, senior civil servants and bank owners" involved in capital flight, adding however that a probe is necessary to identify those responsible.