"Report: Aoun Wants Govt. on Monday but Shiite Duo Prefers to Wait"

President Michel Aoun is insisting that the government line-up should be announced Monday, a day before New Year’s Eve, but the “Shiite duo”, especially Hizbullah, prefers to hold further consultations, MTV has reported.

The TV network added that Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab’s talks over the past few days have led to some progress and that he has proposed that the new ministers be “non-prominent political party figures or figures close to these parties.”

“An agreement has been reached on merging four ministerial portfolios and Diab does not want figures from the previous government, but this point is yet to be finalized,” MTV added.