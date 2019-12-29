Mobile version

Zahran Reveals Details about New Government

by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 December 2019, 16:17
The journalist Salem Zahran, who is close to Hizbullah, on Sunday divulged some details pertaining to the new government.

“The names of the men ministers have become near-final while the search is ongoing for women ministers to complete the line-up,” Zahran tweeted.

Adding that the line-up will not comprise any current MPs, the journalist noted that discussions are still underway over whether or not former ministers will be allowed to be reappointed in the new government.

