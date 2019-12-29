Zahran Reveals Details about New Government

The journalist Salem Zahran, who is close to Hizbullah, on Sunday divulged some details pertaining to the new government.

“The names of the men ministers have become near-final while the search is ongoing for women ministers to complete the line-up,” Zahran tweeted.

Adding that the line-up will not comprise any current MPs, the journalist noted that discussions are still underway over whether or not former ministers will be allowed to be reappointed in the new government.