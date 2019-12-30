Report: Aoun, Diab to Discuss Govt. Formation Monday

A meeting is expected between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Hassan Diab to “evaluate” the latter’s meetings with Hizbullah, AMAL Movement and other political parties on the formation of the government, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

Sources close to Baabda Presidential Palace told the daily that “Aoun awaits Diab’s visit in the coming hours in order to evaluate the contacts he made with the Shiite duo and other political parties.”

The sources pointed out that an understanding on the structure of the new government is not sufficient to announce it in full.

Discussions are underway to decide whether former ministers will be allowed to take seats in the new cabinet, they added.

“So far, no progress has been made in that matter,” said the sources.