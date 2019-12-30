Hizbullah Denounces U.S. Strikes on Iraq
Hizbullah on Monday denounced the U.S. air strikes against a pro-Iran militant group in Iraq that killed 19 fighters.
The U.S. strike is “a blatant attack against the sovereignty and stability in Iraq and against the Iraqi people and Hashed al-Shaabi which had the upper hand in confronting terrorism,” a Hizbullah statement said.
“This aggression reaffirms that the American administration wants to strike the elements of the power inherent in the Iraqi people who are able to confront ISIS and the forces of extremism and criminality,” added the statement.
The Pentagon said on Sunday it targeted weapons caches or command and control facilities linked to Kata'ib Hizbullah (KH) in Western Iraq, as well as Eastern Syria, in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets fired on Friday.
Four US service members and Iraqi security forces were also wounded in Friday's attack at the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, an oil-rich region north of Baghdad.
and what does the iranian hezbollah have to do with Iraq to denounce? Is hezbollah a country? and they want us to believe Lebanon has a dissociation policy.
Correct Kizb is a country all by itself called Iran Barry, they would like to turn Lebanon into a pure 100% obedient Iranian state, which is not going to happen.
Hizbollah meant to send barrage of rockets against daesh and it mistakenly hit the American/Iraqi base.
That's why the American hit those terrorists.
That is funny how you questioned Americas response to Iran on the other page Cedar yet you supported here bro? Maybe this news post was clearer? Kizb can continue to claim what it likes the world is getting to be a much smaller sphere for them and the noose that is tightening itself around their leadership.
The heretic terrorist organization of Hizb Allah will pay dearly. America gave the Shia Iraq and this is how they repay them.
Oddly enough, kizb didn't denounce their iranian backed brethren shooting demonstrators as snipers.