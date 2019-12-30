Hizbullah Denounces U.S. Strikes on Iraq

Hizbullah on Monday denounced the U.S. air strikes against a pro-Iran militant group in Iraq that killed 19 fighters.

The U.S. strike is “a blatant attack against the sovereignty and stability in Iraq and against the Iraqi people and Hashed al-Shaabi which had the upper hand in confronting terrorism,” a Hizbullah statement said.

“This aggression reaffirms that the American administration wants to strike the elements of the power inherent in the Iraqi people who are able to confront ISIS and the forces of extremism and criminality,” added the statement.

The Pentagon said on Sunday it targeted weapons caches or command and control facilities linked to Kata'ib Hizbullah (KH) in Western Iraq, as well as Eastern Syria, in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets fired on Friday.

Four US service members and Iraqi security forces were also wounded in Friday's attack at the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, an oil-rich region north of Baghdad.