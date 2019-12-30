Protesters Stage Sit-Ins near Banks
Dozens of protesters held sit-ins near banks in the Aley district town of Qabrshmoun on Monday, part of their focus on banking policies and unprecedented capital controls to protect their deposits.
Protesters have been organizing daily sit-ins near banks around the country under the slogan “we are not paying” asking depositors not to pay their loans amid the tight capital controls.
Protesters gathered outside banks in Qabrshmoun banging at its doors while chanting “Thieves, Thieves.”
At another bank in the southern city of Sidon, a group of protesters entered a bank in Riad al-Solh street demanding the bank manager to allow small depositors withdraw the sums of money they need from their accounts. They chanted slogans against the Central Bank governor.
The protesters posted videos of their actions on a Twitter account linked to the protest movement.
Activists have also gathered outside the Central Bank in Zahle.
Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, while protests against corruption and mismanagement have gripped the country since October 17.
The local currency has taken a nose dive, losing more than 40% of its value after over 20 years of being pegged to the dollar.
Banks are imposing unprecedented capital controls to protect their deposits amid a deepening confidence crisis.
Meanwhile, layoffs and salary cuts are becoming the norm while politicians bicker over forming a new government.
Banks have put a withdrawal ceiling of $200 a week on most accounts, while totally blocking outside transfers.
On a more serious note where do these banks get off? the government has resigned due to its lack of transparency and corruption yet the banks seem to have no gods or anyone to answer to? Who controls the banks in Lebanon and who do they answer to or do they just operate under their own jurisprudence?