Opposition Postpones Anti-Government Rally in Liberia

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 December 2019, 13:11
Liberian opposition leaders postponed an anti-government rally planned for Monday until January 6, citing a lack of protection for would-be protesters.

Henry Costa, chairman of the Council of Patriots opposition group, told reporters the rally had been called off after the government said it would not be able to provide security, and after international observers recommended postponement. 

The rally was meant to protest at the West African country's deepening economic crisis.

SourceAgence France Presse
WorldLiberia
