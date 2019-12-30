Opposition Postpones Anti-Government Rally in Liberia
Liberian opposition leaders postponed an anti-government rally planned for Monday until January 6, citing a lack of protection for would-be protesters.
Henry Costa, chairman of the Council of Patriots opposition group, told reporters the rally had been called off after the government said it would not be able to provide security, and after international observers recommended postponement.
The rally was meant to protest at the West African country's deepening economic crisis.
Comments 0