Protester Groups Sue Choucair over Extension of Alfa, touch Contracts

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 December 2019, 16:46
Protest movement groups on Monday filed a lawsuit with Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim against caretaker Telecom Minister Mohammed Choucair and others over what they called the “illegal” extension of the contracts of Lebanon’s mobile network operators Alfa and touch.

The lawsuit accuses Choucair and anyone identified during investigations of “the waste of public funds and the violation of the public auditing law” by seeking to “smuggle the extension contract with touch and Alfa in violation of the law, despite the report of the telecom parliamentary committee and a previous lawsuit by the financial prosecution against the directors of the two firms on charges of illicit enrichment and graft.”

The National News Agency said the groups that filed the lawsuit are: The People Want to Reform the System, Awareness Initiative, People’s Movement, Youth Movement for Change, People Resist, Youths of the Bank and We Want a Country.

Thumb libanaisresilient 30 December 2019, 17:03

To hell with him!

Reply Report
Thumb roflmfao 30 December 2019, 17:21

Dudes.. who's Sue Choucair.. is that his wife?..

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 30 December 2019, 17:26

Naharnet missed it Rolf looool

Reply Report
Thumb libanaisresilient 30 December 2019, 17:48

No way, Amna is just a Brainless woman, she claimed she doesn't give a shjt to what her Fat stinky hubby does... as long as he keeps paying her Bills. ; )

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 30 December 2019, 18:50

The most famous movement is... Integrate de Meca refugies and roubed political power to the cristhians... This movement are supported by Israel=USA, Meca....

Reply Report