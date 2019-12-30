Carlos Ghosn Reportedly Arrives in Lebanon

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, a Lebanese-French-Brazilian national, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday aboard a private plane, LBCI TV reported Monday.

Ghosn has been put on trial in Japan on charges of embezzling funds from the Renault-Nissan group and was released on bail in April.

Ghosn spoke to his wife for the first time in eight months in November, after a Tokyo court lifted a ban on contact between the pair.

Ghosn is on bail as he awaits trial on four charges of financial misconduct related to his time as chairman of the Japanese car giant he is widely credited with saving from the brink of bankruptcy.

In August his wife, Carole Ghosn, appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to intercede on behalf of her husband with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe at the 45th G7 summit that was held in the French town of Biarritz.

The 65-year-old tycoon spent 130 days in detention before winning bail ahead of a trial likely to take place in 2020.

He strenuously denies all the charges against him and is seeking to have the case thrown out, arguing the prosecutors and Nissan investigators have acted illegally during the probe into his alleged misconduct.