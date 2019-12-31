Ashkar: Lebanon’s Hotel Industry Falters
With Lebanon suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis, the head of the hotel owners association Pierre Ashkar said the hotel sector falters as sales slow.
“Most of Lebanon's hotels are currently partially closed, large parts of hotels are shut down,” he told al-Joumhouria.
He said the activity during the festive season was not enough for the sector to survive.
While the head of restaurant owners, Tony el-Rami revealed that “around 500 restaurants in Lebanon have closed their businesses as of December 2019,” warning that the number will likely grow in the as of the beginning of the year.
In addition, a new crisis will emerge related to the import of consumer goods in 2020, said the daily, because a vanishing ability of traders to import goods in light of strict banking procedures and the high prices of the dollar in the parallel market.
