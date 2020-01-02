Tunisia's PM-Designate Announces Cabinet

Tunisia's prime minister-designate on Thursday unveiled a proposed government composed of independent figures, after months of negotiations between political parties to fill positions failed.

The cabinet -- comprised of 28 ministers, most of whom are unknown to the general public, including four women -- still needs to receive parliamentary assent.

"I am confident this government will be approved by parliament", said Habib Jemli, designated prime minister by the Islamist inspired Ennahdha party.

Ennahdha won 52 seats in a legislative election on October 6 -- more than any other party, but not enough to form a majority in the 217-seat chamber.

Jemli on December 23 announced he would form a government of independents due to "frictions" between parties over political appointments, after two months of difficult negotiations that also involved trade unions.

He said some parties had demanded conditions for their participation in government, without elaborating.

Jemli then announced several different versions of his proposed government, before a final list was signed by President Kais Saied on Thursday, according to a statement by the presidency.

Said -- a conservative academic with no background in politics -- was elected in a presidential run-off a week after the legislative polls.

The final cabinet list identifies Hedi Guediri, a former head of the Court of Cassation, as justice minister, while the interior ministry was handed to Sofiene Sliti, an ex-spokesman for the public prosecutor.

Imed Derouiche, a judge, was chosen to head the defense ministry, while a former ambassador, Khaled Sehili, was handed the foreign ministry.

Fadhel Abdelkefi, an ex-finance minister, was selected for the ministry of development and international co-operation.

Tarek Dhiab, who won African footballer of the year in 1977, was named minister of youth and sports and popular actor Fathi Hadaoui was given the ministry of culture.

Tourism minister Rene Trabelsi is the only member of the former government to have kept his post.

The 28-member government also includes 15 ministers of state.

Parliament's office is expected to convene on Saturday in order to set a date for the chamber to vote on the new government, according to a statement on Thursday evening.

The constitution stipulates that if the prime minister designate fails to receive parliamentary assent for his government, the president will launch talks with political parties and parliamentary blocs to mandate someone else to form an administration.