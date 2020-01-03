Hizbullah Denies Lebanese Killed in Airstrike in Iraq

Following the US strike in Iraq that killed an Iranian commander, Hizbullah slammed as “totally untrue” reports that Lebanese nationals were killed in the attack.

“Rumors circulated in the media and social networks that Lebanese nationals were killed in the US criminal attack on Iraq. Hizbullah media relations office assures that these reports are only baseless rumors,” Hizbullah’s media relations office said in a statement.

Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.