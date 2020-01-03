Pompeo Says Soleimani was Plotting 'Big Action' Threatening American Lives

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was planning imminent action that threatened American citizens when he was killed in a U.S. strike.

Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' foreign operations arm, was killed by U.S forces in an air raid on Baghdad international airport.

"He was actively plotting in the region to take actions -- a big action, as he described it -- that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk," Pompeo told CNN.

"We know it was imminent," Pompeo said of Soleimani's plot, without going into detail about the nature of the planned operation.

"This was an intelligence-based assessment that drove our decision-making process," Pompeo added.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo said that the US was "committed to de-escalation" after Soleimani's killing.

Pompeo tweeted that he had spoken with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi about the killing.

"Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force," he wrote. "The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation."

The United States announced earlier that it had killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force in a strike on Baghdad's international airport.

The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

Pro-Iranian demonstrators laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, angered by U.S. weekend air strikes that killed two dozen fighters from the hardline Kataeb Hezbollah paramilitary group.

The strikes were in response to a rocket attack last week that killed an American contractor working in Iraq.

The Pentagon said Soleimani had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past few months, including on December 27, the day the contractor was killed.

Soleimani "also approved the attacks" on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to the Pentagon.