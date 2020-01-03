Mobile version

Trump Says Soleimani Should Have Been Killed 'Many Years Ago'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 03 January 2020, 16:28
W460

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani -- who was assassinated in a U.S. strike -- should have been killed long before.

In his first substantial comments on the operation, carried out earlier Friday at Baghdad's international airport, Trump tweeted that Soleimani "should have been taken out many years ago!"

Soleimani "has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!" Trump said.

His only earlier comments on the dramatic news included a tweet featuring a picture of a U.S. flag and another, cryptic tweet stating that "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 6
Thumb galaxy 03 January 2020, 17:04

Labayka ya Trump!

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 January 2020, 18:34

Anti Iranian government demonstrations have now turned to pro government anti American demonstrations. From now on any anti government Demonstrator will be called an American agent, which unites the country behind the government. Trump is as tough as a bully by killing several persons, but has no brains.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 03 January 2020, 20:31

And your statement is a bullying statement ya little John? If Trump had your brains and took yours you do realize he would still be a half wit...
Now you can call us Israeli sympathizers ya Irani.

Reply Report
Missing bigjohn 03 January 2020, 18:38

“Should have been taken out” same thing said about Saddam Hussein. The Americans will learn when they are isolated, bankrupt, and no longer a threat to anyone

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 03 January 2020, 18:49

Dieu bénisse l’Amérique !

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 03 January 2020, 20:32

Trump is not weak like his predecessor and Iran will learn the hard way....

Reply Report