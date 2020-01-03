Pentagon Says 'Precision Drone Strike' Killed Soleimani

A U.S. drone carried out a "precision strike" to kill senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday, a U.S. defense official told AFP.

"A precision drone strike hit two vehicles at Baghdad airport," the official said.

The official added that part of the 750 forces from the U.S. 82nd Airborne division dispatched to the region a few days ago had already arrived in Baghdad.

"They will head to the U.S. embassy to relieve Marines who had arrived in recent days," the source said.