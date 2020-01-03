Aoun Condemns Soleimani Killing, Urges New Govt. 'Next Week'

President Michel Aoun on Friday condemned the U.S. strike that killed top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Aoun’s condemnation came in cables that he sent to the presidents of Iran and Iraq.

In his cable to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Aoun said he “painfully” learned of the news of the assassination of Soleimani and his companions, warning that the attack comes at a “very critical timing in the Middle East region.”

“Lebanon condemns the crime that led to the death of Maj. Gen. Soleimani and his companions… and we hope God will grant you the wisdom to face the repercussions of this incident,” Aoun added, addressing Rouhani.

He also wished “stability, peace, security and prosperity” for Iran and its people.

Separately, Aoun hoped the formation of a new government in Lebanon will “enhance the positive atmosphere, especially with countries willing to help Lebanon.”

He also hoped the government will be formed “next week,” saying its presence would “boost confidence inside and outside the country.”

“Efforts are underway to form it of expert figures… and the McKinsey economic plan represents a realistic vision for developing the productive sectors in Lebanon and consequently creating jobs and slashing imports,” the president said.

“We will immediately start working according to it,” Aoun announced.