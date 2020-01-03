Trump Says Soleimani Strike Aimed to Stop War Not Start It
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was "terminated" when he was on the verge of attacking U.S. diplomats but he insisted that Washington is not seeking to topple Iran's government.
"Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him," Trump said in a statement before television cameras in Florida.
While referring to the Iranian military mastermind, killed in a U.S. air attack earlier Friday in Baghdad, as "sick," Trump attempted to lower tensions by insisting that he does not want war with Iran.
"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," he said, adding: "We do not seek regime change."
Thanks you from the hearts of most Lebanese for taking care of this terrorist who killed Lebanese, Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis, Saudis, and Emirates.
Thank you from Saudi Arabia and Israel you mean? You jew stooge.
No American in the middle east will be safe anymore. They bombed the man that can control the groups and keep people in check, now everyone will act to avenge the martyr.
Nobody linked with the Iranian regime will be safe anymore, not only in the middle east.
At this time, hezbollah are digging deep to find a place to hide.
Everyone who was part of the assassination of martyr rafiq hariri is being eliminated