Lebanon Receives First Batch of State-Imported Gasoline

Caretaker Minister of Energy Nada al-Bustani announced on Saturday that Lebanon received its first shipment of gasoline on behalf of the state to avoid any fuel shortage in the future.

“Lebanon will no longer be gripped by gasoline crisis now that Lebanon received its first batch of state-imported gasoline,” said Bustani.

“The first fuel vessel docked today has a capacity of 24 thousand tons of fuel and the rest of the shipments will arrive simultaneously,” she added.

In December, Bustani awarded Lebanese ZR Energy regional energy trader the contract for importing gasoline on behalf of the state to avoid a fuel crisis.