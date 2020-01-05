Qassem Says U.S. Did 'Very Stupid Act' by Killing Soleimani
Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said Sunday that the United States carried out a "very stupid act" by killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Qassem made his comments after paying a visit to the Iranian embassy in Beirut where he paid condolences.
He said the attack will make Tehran and its allies stronger.
Qassem told reporters "now we have more responsibilities," adding that the United States will discover that “its calculations” were wrong.
Hizbullah is a close ally of Iran and is considered part of a regional Iranian-backed alliance of proxy militias.
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to speak in the afternoon during a rally organized by his party in Beirut’s southern suburbs to commemorate Soleimani.
It's like he is Iranian on how much he and his like minded kizb members are talking about this guy.
At least act like you are Lebanese
Act like lebanese in your head means kissing American feet and be the servant of the Jewish lobby.
look who is talking, farsi boy. At least disagree with you masters once in a while like a real human bein
And who should know more about "very stupid acts" that this guy. Speaking of which, consider the way Suleimani died payback for the couple of thousands innocent Lebanese dead and injured in 2006, as a result of his orders to Nasrallah and Mughniyeh, to commit a "very very stupid act" and, start the war.