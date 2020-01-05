Qassem Says U.S. Did 'Very Stupid Act' by Killing Soleimani

Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said Sunday that the United States carried out a "very stupid act" by killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Qassem made his comments after paying a visit to the Iranian embassy in Beirut where he paid condolences.

He said the attack will make Tehran and its allies stronger.

Qassem told reporters "now we have more responsibilities," adding that the United States will discover that “its calculations” were wrong.

Hizbullah is a close ally of Iran and is considered part of a regional Iranian-backed alliance of proxy militias.

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to speak in the afternoon during a rally organized by his party in Beirut’s southern suburbs to commemorate Soleimani.