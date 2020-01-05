Soleimani Billboards on Airport Road ahead of Hizbullah Rally

Posters of slain top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani have appeared on billboards on roads near Beirut’s international airport.

The posters describe Soleimani as “The Leader of the Martyrs of the Axis of Resistance”.

Soleimani, who orchestrated Iran’s interventions in the region, was killed in a brazen U.S. airstrike on Baghdad airport earlier this week.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will speak Sunday afternoon during a Hizbullah rally commemorating the slain general in Beirut’s southern suburbs.