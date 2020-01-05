Mobile version

Soleimani Billboards on Airport Road ahead of Hizbullah Rally

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 January 2020, 13:12
W460

Posters of slain top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani have appeared on billboards on roads near Beirut’s international airport.

The posters describe Soleimani as “The Leader of the Martyrs of the Axis of Resistance”.

Soleimani, who orchestrated Iran’s interventions in the region, was killed in a brazen U.S. airstrike on Baghdad airport earlier this week.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will speak Sunday afternoon during a Hizbullah rally commemorating the slain general in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 17
Missing fuzzyd72 05 January 2020, 13:44

Kilon y3ani kilon.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 05 January 2020, 13:53

An Iranian general on the world's terror list is killed and we have people who call themselves Lebanese rallying to honor him? The same people who accuse us/their political opponents of treason for the simple fact that we do not agree with them.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 05 January 2020, 13:58

America is not the world you jew stooge.
This is a hero and a martyr and he got every right to be on posters in all Shia areas of Lebanon.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 05 January 2020, 14:53

He is a terrorist no different than al baghdadi. It is shameful you call yourself 'Lebanese'. Go live in Iran

Report
Thumb Mystic 05 January 2020, 15:13

He is the man that turned the tide against Baghdadi and the other salafis that you Jews supported.

You probaly already live in America so I cannot tell you to go live there.
Lebanon is not American, it is a land of resistance.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 05 January 2020, 15:31

I hope you don’t beleive your lies.... Iran, Hizbala and the Syrian regime were losing badly until Putin stepped in. What you wrote is revisionism...

Report
Thumb marcus 05 January 2020, 16:34

@POS

Have you heard of Lavrov? He is the Russian Foreign Minister who once said :"Damascus was 2-3 weeks from falling when Russia intervened"
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-lavrov-syria-damascus-idUSKBN15111N

So, go relieve yourself and enjoy.

Report
Thumb doodle-dude 05 January 2020, 16:42

lol @ 'He is the man'

Report
Thumb libanaisresilient 05 January 2020, 18:34

What makes him a Terrorist? As far as I'm concerned he has done nothing less than all American Generals did and continue doing on behalf of American administration interests. So please @Justin let's respect the pain of people in his homeland. He was a national hero who paid admirable services in military field (such excellence he demonstrated that even his Killers acknowledged his relevance in terms of performance in Battle fields). Let's not be hypocrites here, the Man had Professional skills that granted him a position of respect among its allies and at same time he was considered to be a huge threat to his enemies. So despite of the side you take, you must acknowledge the excellence of such a Great Army Official. Trust me, America would die to have a General with such a Great list of accomplishments in its own Military ranks.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 05 January 2020, 13:55

A few pictures showing the bro-mance between soleimani and nasrallah

صور تكشف لأول مرة تجمع نصرالله وسليماني
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/01/05/hassan-nasrallah-kassem-suleimani/

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 05 January 2020, 13:59

You can go honor the jews and their dollars as you like.

Reply Report
Missing samiam 05 January 2020, 18:47

go to iran and take the sign with you.

Report
Missing un520 05 January 2020, 14:24

Better anti-tourism advertisement than this you will never find...

Reply Report
Thumb farsical.resistance 05 January 2020, 14:52

They should use a more recent photo of him, he looks much darker now.

Reply Report
Missing lebonknees4peace 05 January 2020, 17:27

What a joke!!

Reply Report
Thumb ashtah 05 January 2020, 17:45

Soleimani Billboards on Airport Road

Welcome to the Islamic Republic of Lebanon

Reply Report
Missing samiam 05 January 2020, 18:46

Honestly, what sheep. If their Iranian masters say jump, they ask how high. They don't question anything. smh

Reply Report