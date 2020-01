Near-Final Government Line-Up Emerges

A near-final line-up of Hassan Diab’s upcoming government has been leaked to the media.

Below is a draft line-up published by An-Nahar newspaper on Monday:

- Finance: Ghazi Wazni (Shiite)

- Health: Dr. Ali Haidar (Shiite)

- Industry: Abdul Halim Fadlallah (Shiite)

- Agriculture & Tourism: Salem Darwish (Shiite)

- Interior: Brig. Gen. Talal al-Ladqi (Sunni)

- Telecom: Talal Hawat or Othman Sultan (Sunni)

- Education & Sport: Tarek Majzoub (Sunni)

- Displaced & Social Affairs: Dr. Ramzi Msharrafiyeh (Druze)

- Foreign Affairs: No agreement yet on Maronite candidate

- Defense: Maj. Gen. Michel Menassa or Zeina Adra (Maronite)

- Justice: Judge Henri Khoury (Maronite)

- Energy: No agreement yet on Maronite candidate

- Economy: Amal Haddad or Petra Khoury (Christian)

- Labor: Amal Haddad or Petra Khoury (Christian)

- Information & Culture: Varte Ohanian (Armenian)

- Administrative Development: Jack Sarraf (Greek Orthodox)

- Deputy PM: Amal Haddad or Jack Sarraf (Greek Orthodox)