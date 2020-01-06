March 8 Says No Govt. over Next Two Days

The new government will not be formed on Monday or Tuesday, highly informed March 8 sources have said.

The remarks come despite reports that had suggested that PM-designate Hassan Diab would form his government by Tuesday at the latest.

“The main obstacles related to Christian candidates and their portfolios are still present and require further consultations,” the sources told al-Akhbar newspaper in remarks published Monday.

“Druze leaders are still objecting to the distribution of portfolios,” the sources added.