March 8 Says No Govt. over Next Two Days
The new government will not be formed on Monday or Tuesday, highly informed March 8 sources have said.
The remarks come despite reports that had suggested that PM-designate Hassan Diab would form his government by Tuesday at the latest.
“The main obstacles related to Christian candidates and their portfolios are still present and require further consultations,” the sources told al-Akhbar newspaper in remarks published Monday.
“Druze leaders are still objecting to the distribution of portfolios,” the sources added.
Bassil is insisting on keeping his personal advisors in the ministry of power and electricity.
Still bickering about Christian Druze Muslim yada yada!
Wouldn't it be nice if government seats were assigned to supporters of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool ? The government needs professionals, by their credentials, not which side they turn to when praying!
Ridiculous.
Sure, there is no hurry. Lebanon is economically thriving!
pity those politicians who spit on the lebanese people only to save their interests.
tfeh!