'Big Three' Hold Top Spots in ATP Rankings

Tennis royalty occupy the top three places in the first ATP rankings of the new season, with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer once again leading the way in the men's game.

World number four Dominic Thiem is one of a new generation of players looking to topple the Big Three, with the Austrian saying on Thursday that expected a new player to emerge Grand Slam winner in 2020.

"I think we challenged them already a lot. We also beat them especially on Masters 1000 stages and the ATP Finals," said Thiem, who was runner-up to Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in London in November.

The Big Three have shared out the last 12 Grand Slams among themselves, but Thiem predicts the run will end this year.

"I think the last stage we have to conquer is the Grand Slam stage, and I really think we'll see a new Grand Slam champion."

Nadal and Djokovic secured two Grand Slams each last year, with the Spaniard securing end-of year top spot in the ATP rankings at November's ATP finals when Djokovic failed to reach the semi-finals.

The pair got off to winning starts with straight sets wins at the ATP Cup Saturday as the Australian Open homes into view.

ATP rankings on January 6:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9985 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9055

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6590

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5825

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5705

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5300

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3345

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2870

9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2530 (+1)

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2335 (-1)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2335

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2290

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2125 (+1)

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2050 (+1)

15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1955 (+1)

16. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1930 (-3)

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1840

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1775

19. John Isner (USA) 1770

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1702