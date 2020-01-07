Judge Releases Nancy Ajram’s Husband

Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun on Tuesday released Fadi al-Hashem, the husband of Lebanese popstar Nancy Ajram, the National News Agency said.

“The judge decided to release al-Hashem after reviewing the entire file and surveillance camera recordings and evidence, and after making certain that his act was a legitimate self-defense,” said NNA, noting that Aoun will continue to follow up on the case.

Hashem has shot dead a burglar who broke into the couple’s villa in the Keserwan area of New Sehayleh at dawn Sunday.

He was taken to hospital on Monday amid concerns about his mental health following the shooting.

NNA identified the masked and armed robber as 31-year-old Syrian national Mohammed Hasan al-Moussa.

Ajram’s agent, Jiji Lamara, said Ajram was lightly injured in the incident.