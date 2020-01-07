Aoun Hopes Tensions Won't Spread to Lebanon

President Michel Aoun says the country is working to prevent rising tensions in the region from affecting stability at home.

Aoun made the remarks on Tuesday during separate meetings with the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon and the commander of the U.N. peacekeeping force deployed along the border with Israel.

A statement by Aoun's office quoted him as saying it is important that calm continues along the Lebanon-Israel border and to "prevent negative developments from happening there."

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizbulah group has said the U.S. military will pay a price for killing Iran's top general and Iraqi militia leaders in Baghdad last week.