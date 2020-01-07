Mobile version

Aoun Hopes Tensions Won't Spread to Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 January 2020, 14:51
President Michel Aoun says the country is working to prevent rising tensions in the region from affecting stability at home.

Aoun made the remarks on Tuesday during separate meetings with the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon and the commander of the U.N. peacekeeping force deployed along the border with Israel.

A statement by Aoun's office quoted him as saying it is important that calm continues along the Lebanon-Israel border and to "prevent negative developments from happening there."

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizbulah group has said the U.S. military will pay a price for killing Iran's top general and Iraqi militia leaders in Baghdad last week.

Thumb justin 07 January 2020, 15:15

I counted six useless presidential advisors sitting to his left.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 07 January 2020, 16:37

LoL I counted 11 useless people.... all morally corrupt costing us more debt.

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 07 January 2020, 16:38

الله يحميه
بي الكل

A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.

Reply Report
Missing rabiosa 07 January 2020, 16:50

As if he has any say if tensions spread to lebanon or not. Your FPM and your memorandum of understanding with Hizbos that gave them cover and brought you to the presidency has ruined any chance of the country being spared any troubles.

Reply Report
Missing Dimitrov 07 January 2020, 17:03

Duds, who's more useless: your puppet president or his advisors?

Reply Report