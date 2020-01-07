Plunging U.S. Imports Push Trade Deficit to 3-Year Low in November

America's trade deficit continued to tumble in November, hitting its lowest level in three years as imports of crude oil, computers and industrial supplies fell off sharply, the government reported Tuesday.

That put the United States on track for the first drop in the annual trade deficit -- a chief goal of President Donald Trump -- in six years.

The trade gap -- the difference between what the United States buys from and sells to international trading partners -- fell 8.2 percent in November to $43.1 billion, even lower than economists had expected and the lowest since October 2016, according to the Commerce Department data.